Brickbat: Traffic Jam
The city of Aurora, Colorado, has agreed to pay $325,000 to 14 people detained at an intersection while cops searched for a bank robber. A tracking device placed in the money by the bank led police to the intersection, but they could not determine which vehicle it was in.
