Brickbat: Traffic Jam

Brickbat: Traffic Jam

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph

The city of Aurora, Colorado, has agreed to pay $325,000 to 14 people detained at an intersection while cops searched for a bank robber. A tracking device placed in the money by the bank led police to the intersection, but they could not determine which vehicle it was in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Respect71 44,064
Tracy Pickerell calls for assassination 5 hr Know what they are 1
Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman... 8 hr Respect71 33
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 8 hr Respect71 26,788
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... 10 hr Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mexicans (Mar '14) 10 hr Assquatch 115
Colorado Adoptees can get their Original birth ... 13 hr joanNYadoptees 1
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,042 • Total comments across all topics: 278,078,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC