Body found in frozen Aurora pond confirmed to be missing boy
Divers looking for a 6-year-old boy who apparently wandered away from his family's home on New Year's Eve found the body... . A bouquet of flowers stands below a rope of crime tape around a small, ice-covered lake Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Aurora, Colo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|8 min
|tbird19482
|26,580
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|43,719
|Denver tar (Nov '14)
|9 hr
|Dollyduza
|88
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|20 hr
|Kevin_ Andrews
|18
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|20 hr
|demarco
|697
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|Tue
|Princess Hey
|26,248
|US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shops out of b...
|Tue
|Sneek Blee
|6
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC