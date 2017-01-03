Body found in frozen Aurora pond conf...

Body found in frozen Aurora pond confirmed to be missing boy

Divers looking for a 6-year-old boy who apparently wandered away from his family's home on New Year's Eve found the body... . A bouquet of flowers stands below a rope of crime tape around a small, ice-covered lake Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Aurora, Colo.

