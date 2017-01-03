Black Cat Nicknamed Sparky Rescued Af...

Black Cat Nicknamed Sparky Rescued After 2 Frigid Days Atop Power Pole

This poor kitty, nicknamed Sparky, was rescued Wednesday from high atop a power pole in Aurora, Colorado, after it had been stuck there for two days in the snow. "When Aurora Animal Services initially fielded calls about the cat being stuck atop a pole, Animal Services notified the local electric utility and Aurora Fire Rescue because of the dangers of electrical wires involved in any rescue attempt," Michael Bryant, the city's senior public information officer, told ABC News .

