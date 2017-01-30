Being the good neighbor

Being the good neighbor

We live in tumultuous times. No one can deny that is true. But does that mean we should allow our fears to remove our good sense and our sensibility? Will it mean that the common sense we once possessed will be overtaken by an often irrational prejudice toward people who aren't like we are? Will we allow terrorists to change our hearts, our minds and our ability to be kind to other people? And our new president isn't helping thanks to rapid-fire decisions like the one made last week with an executive order to suspend refugee entry from seven majority Muslim countries.

