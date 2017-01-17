Aurora teen missing for 6 months
AURORA, Colo. It's been just over six months since 16-year-old Lashaya Stine went missing and her mother, Sabrina Jones, is desperate for any sign that her daughter is safe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracy Pickerell calls for assassination
|19 min
|Craig GA
|2
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|TomInElPaso
|44,071
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|Respect71
|26,791
|Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman...
|20 hr
|Respect71
|33
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|22 hr
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|22 hr
|Assquatch
|115
|Mark T Van Winkle? (Mar '16)
|Jan 5
|Worried
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC