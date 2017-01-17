Aurora teen missing for 6 months

Aurora teen missing for 6 months

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: TheDenverChannel

AURORA, Colo. It's been just over six months since 16-year-old Lashaya Stine went missing and her mother, Sabrina Jones, is desperate for any sign that her daughter is safe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tracy Pickerell calls for assassination 19 min Craig GA 2
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr TomInElPaso 44,071
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 2 hr Respect71 26,791
Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman... 20 hr Respect71 33
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... 22 hr Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mexicans (Mar '14) 22 hr Assquatch 115
Mark T Van Winkle? (Mar '16) Jan 5 Worried 2
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,369 • Total comments across all topics: 278,093,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC