Aurora man gets three years in prison for throwing rake at passing...
A 61-year-old Aurora man was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison for throwing a rake at a passing Jeep in 2015, causing its driver to crash and leaving a 16-year-old girl riding inside the vehicle paralyzed, prosecutors say. Kenneth Duane Schlager was found guilty in November of felony criminal mischief and three counts of misdemeanor reckless endangerment, according to the Adams County District Attorney's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|25 min
|EdmondWA
|43,771
|Filthy, Cowardly, Dumbocrat Pervert Hides from ...
|1 hr
|Inquisitor
|7
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|26,610
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|26,250
|Denver tar (Nov '14)
|11 hr
|chaco
|92
|Piles of poop shut down Railyard Dog Park in De...
|Thu
|roguespeare
|1
|Mark T Van Winkle? (Mar '16)
|Thu
|Worried
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC