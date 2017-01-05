Aurora man gets three years in prison for throwing rake at passing...

A 61-year-old Aurora man was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison for throwing a rake at a passing Jeep in 2015, causing its driver to crash and leaving a 16-year-old girl riding inside the vehicle paralyzed, prosecutors say. Kenneth Duane Schlager was found guilty in November of felony criminal mischief and three counts of misdemeanor reckless endangerment, according to the Adams County District Attorney's Office.

