Antioxidant may protect offspring of obese mothers from fatty liver disease

In new research published online in The FASEB Journal , scientists show that the antioxidant pyrroloquinoline quinone may prevent the development of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease in offspring. The research, which used mice, is the first to demonstrate that PQQ has this type of protective effect.

