Amazon opening first fulfillment center in Colorado, hiring 1,000 in Aurora
The logo of U.S. online retail giant Amazon is displayed on the Brieselang logistics center, west of Berlin on November 11, 2014. Amazon on Monday said it is expanding its Colorado presence by opening a massive fulfillment facility in Aurora and intends to add 1,000 workers to help pack and deliver orders to area residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|25 min
|Respect71
|44,240
|If you are a white person and a Democrat . . .
|3 hr
|Inquisitor
|1
|Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman...
|5 hr
|Respect71
|62
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|10 hr
|Respect71
|26,822
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|17 hr
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis, ...
|Mon
|drippinggranny69
|2
|Mark T Van Winkle? (Mar '16)
|Jan 5
|Worried
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC