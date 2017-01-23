Amazon opening first fulfillment cent...

Amazon opening first fulfillment center in Colorado, hiring 1,000 in Aurora

Yesterday

The logo of U.S. online retail giant Amazon is displayed on the Brieselang logistics center, west of Berlin on November 11, 2014. Amazon on Monday said it is expanding its Colorado presence by opening a massive fulfillment facility in Aurora and intends to add 1,000 workers to help pack and deliver orders to area residents.

Aurora, CO

