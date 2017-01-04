Adams County to take its fight over p...

Adams County to take its fight over pot tax to Colorado Supreme Court

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Adams County is not backing down in its fight to collect a tax on recreational marijuana sales, announcing Wednesday morning that it will bring its case to the Colorado Supreme Court. In the meantime, the county said it will continue to collect the 3 percent sales tax, which has netted it nearly $1.5 million since it was first imposed in July 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Dave 43,714
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 3 hr tbird19482 26,578
Denver tar (Nov '14) 4 hr Dollyduza 88
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... 15 hr Kevin_ Andrews 18
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 16 hr demarco 697
last post wins! (Feb '11) Tue Princess Hey 26,248
News US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shops out of b... Tue Sneek Blee 6
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Arapahoe County was issued at January 04 at 10:06PM MST

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,813 • Total comments across all topics: 277,615,450

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC