Adams County to take its fight over pot tax to Colorado Supreme Court
Adams County is not backing down in its fight to collect a tax on recreational marijuana sales, announcing Wednesday morning that it will bring its case to the Colorado Supreme Court. In the meantime, the county said it will continue to collect the 3 percent sales tax, which has netted it nearly $1.5 million since it was first imposed in July 2015.
