Accused Aurora child sex trafficker b...

Accused Aurora child sex trafficker back in jail after allegedly paying to house juveniles

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

An Aurora man charged with trafficking underage boys for sex is back in jail and prosecutors say he violated terms of his bond by hanging out with juveniles, and housing two 17-year-olds and a pair of men in a Westminster hotel. Sean Crumpler, 50, is charged with 21 counts, including sex trafficking, sexual servitude and sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 34 min tbird19482 26,777
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr TomInElPaso 44,037
Lookin For Tar 2 hr Snow dayz 72
Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman... 3 hr Respect71 25
BangItAmmo.com (Apr '14) 22 hr Brad 5
Mark T Van Winkle? (Mar '16) Jan 5 Worried 2
Blacks must leave! Dec 28 White Man 1
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,032 • Total comments across all topics: 278,027,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC