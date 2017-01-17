Accused Aurora child sex trafficker back in jail after allegedly paying to house juveniles
An Aurora man charged with trafficking underage boys for sex is back in jail and prosecutors say he violated terms of his bond by hanging out with juveniles, and housing two 17-year-olds and a pair of men in a Westminster hotel. Sean Crumpler, 50, is charged with 21 counts, including sex trafficking, sexual servitude and sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.
