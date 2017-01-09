21-year-old Aurora man struck by pickup, killed near Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort

A 21-year-old Aurora man was struck by a pickup truck and killed Sunday night on a county road near the Mount Princeton Hot Springs in Chaffee County. The wreck happened on Chaffee County Road 162, about four miles west of U.S. 285, where Karter Hopkins was hit by an eastbound 1998 Dodge Ram 2500 while trying to cross the roadway.

