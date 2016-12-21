Why So Many of Colorado's 91,000 New ...

Why So Many of Colorado's 91,000 New Residents Have Moved to Denver

A new report from the U.S. Census Bureau reveals that Colorado is the seventh fastest-growing state in the country, having added 91,726 new residents between July 1, 2015 and July 1, 2016 to bring the overall population to 5,540,545. And as evidenced by traffic on I-25 and plenty of other observable factors, many, if not most, of these arrivals have settled into the Denver metro area.

