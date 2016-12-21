Why So Many of Colorado's 91,000 New Residents Have Moved to Denver
A new report from the U.S. Census Bureau reveals that Colorado is the seventh fastest-growing state in the country, having added 91,726 new residents between July 1, 2015 and July 1, 2016 to bring the overall population to 5,540,545. And as evidenced by traffic on I-25 and plenty of other observable factors, many, if not most, of these arrivals have settled into the Denver metro area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|lides
|43,519
|what is wrong with you people????
|9 hr
|Keith
|16
|merry christmas
|11 hr
|tbird19482
|1
|JonBenet murder: premeditated by Patsy?
|12 hr
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|12 hr
|tbird19482
|26,471
|Kathy Sabine (Sep '07)
|16 hr
|Johnny F
|105
|Case Against Karr Falls Apart (Aug '06)
|16 hr
|Shalizar
|383
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC