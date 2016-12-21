State, regional differences in melano...

State, regional differences in melanoma rates 2003 vs 2013

A new research letter published online by JAMA Dermatolog y compares melanoma death and incidence by states and in four geographic regions. Robert P. Dellavalle, M.D., Ph.D., M.S.P.H., of the Denver Veterans Affairs Medical Center and the University of Colorado School of Medicine, Aurora, and coauthors used a publicly available database to analyze melanoma death and incidence rates by state and geographic region.

