State Patrol wants more money to poli...

State Patrol wants more money to police drivers in U.S. 36 toll lanes

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

This 2015 file photo shows traffic on the E-470 toll road at the intersection with Smoky Hill Road in Aurora. Speeding motorists and lane dodgers are contributing to hazardous conditions in the managed lanes on U.S. 36 between Denver and Boulder, prompting the State Patrol to ask the legislature for more than $200,000 this coming year to beef up patrols along the heavily traveled corridor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 52 min EdmondWA 43,420
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 2 hr tbird19482 26,505
Denver tar (Nov '14) 16 hr Katherin 74
merry christmas 17 hr Quarmal 11
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... Tue Looking in Denver 9
What are billets on a truck Mon Tafron 4
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Dec 20 Tobias 1,137
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,935 • Total comments across all topics: 277,400,984

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC