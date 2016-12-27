State Patrol wants more money to police drivers in U.S. 36 toll lanes

This 2015 file photo shows traffic on the E-470 toll road at the intersection with Smoky Hill Road in Aurora. Speeding motorists and lane dodgers are contributing to hazardous conditions in the managed lanes on U.S. 36 between Denver and Boulder, prompting the State Patrol to ask the legislature for more than $200,000 this coming year to beef up patrols along the heavily traveled corridor.

