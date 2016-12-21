Social media: behind the brawl or kee...

Social media: behind the brawl or keeps chaos in check?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Over the past 24 hours nine malls in nine different states have had fights break out among teenagers. While there's no explanation for the outburst, there has been a common thread: social media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Denver tar (Nov '14) 27 min GET TO DA CHOPPA 76
merry christmas 55 min Aterrificphart 15
My Friend Got My Mom Pregnant (Apr '12) 1 hr Pamela 87
What are billets on a truck 1 hr G Man 5
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr tbird19482 26,507
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr EdmondWA 43,437
Blacks must leave! 3 hr White Man 1
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,804 • Total comments across all topics: 277,410,593

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC