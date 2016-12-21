Smashburger apologizes after Colorado employees play a Fa " tha Policea for cops

Smashburger co-founder and CEO Tom Ryan is apologizing after employees at an Aurora, Colorado, restaurant reportedly played N.W.A.'s hit song "F- tha Police" on a loop while officers dined. The group Brotherhood for the Fallen wrote about the incident Saturday on its Facebook page and said it happened at the Smashburger restaurant near Smoky Hill Road and Aurora Parkway, the Aurora Sentinel reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.