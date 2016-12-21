San Antonio mother killed in chair li...

San Antonio mother killed in chair lift accident identified

Investigators were still trying to determine Friday how a San Antonio mother and her two children fell from a chair lift at a Colorado ski resort, a rare mishap that left the woman dead. Kelly Huber , 40, died as a result of the incident, according to a statement released by the Granby Police Department .

