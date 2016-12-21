Police Eye Social Media in Spate of Post-Christmas Mall Disturbances
Police are eyeing social media in a series of disturbances that broke out at malls in several states the day after Christmas. A mall outside Cleveland, Ohio was placed on lockdown after a large group of juveniles caused a disturbance at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, police said.
