PHOTOS: Blizzard of 1982 in Colorado
One of the hardest hit area,Aurora a Denver suburb the main street of Colfax Ave is inundated by snow from the Christmas blizzard here 12/26.Two days after the storm cars and a bus sit abandoned on this main ave. Denver Post Library Archive The streets were buried with up to three feet of snow during the Blizzard of '82.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|lides
|43,519
|what is wrong with you people????
|9 hr
|Keith
|16
|merry christmas
|11 hr
|tbird19482
|1
|JonBenet murder: premeditated by Patsy?
|12 hr
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|12 hr
|tbird19482
|26,471
|Kathy Sabine (Sep '07)
|16 hr
|Johnny F
|105
|Case Against Karr Falls Apart (Aug '06)
|16 hr
|Shalizar
|383
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC