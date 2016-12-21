Mall brawls around the country mar Ch...

Mall brawls around the country mar Christmas holiday season

Massive brawls and food-court fights have been played out at more than a dozen malls across the country this Christmas season, including at Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City. Just after 7:30 p.m., last-minute Christmas shoppers near the mall's Santa display were greeted with a rowdy fight that had security guards scrambling to contain the fracas, a witness said.

