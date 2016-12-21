Little-known illness tied to smoking ...

Little-known illness tied to smoking weed on the rise

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

For more than two years, Lance Crowder was having severe abdominal pain and vomiting, and no local doctor could figure out why. Finally, an emergency room physician in Indianapolis had an idea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 min Frankie Rizzo 43,443
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr tbird19482 26,511
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... 2 hr Kevin_andrews 12
Denver tar (Nov '14) 14 hr Master sorcerer 77
merry christmas 16 hr Aterrificphart 15
My Friend Got My Mom Pregnant (Apr '12) 16 hr Pamela 87
What are billets on a truck 16 hr G Man 5
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,170 • Total comments across all topics: 277,428,937

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC