It's official: Marijuana legal at midnight in Massachusetts
The Governor's Council, a Colonial-era body that vets judges and accepts election results, formally certified the results of Question 4 Wednesday afternoon. The initiative passed last month with 1.8 million people voting for the measure, despite the opposition of top politicians, the Catholic Church, doctors and business groups, and an array of other civic leaders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 min
|Respect71
|43,471
|Sanctuary Cities for Deporting Illegal's
|8 min
|Go Blue Forever
|10
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|9 min
|Respect71
|26,465
|Denver tar (Nov '14)
|29 min
|Dymal
|68
|what is wrong with you people????
|11 hr
|As I see it
|13
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|16 hr
|LilBear23
|2
|200+ Cases of Harassment & Abuse of People of C...
|Fri
|barrack
|52
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC