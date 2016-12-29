Illness Tied to Marijuana Rising in S...

Illness Tied to Marijuana Rising in States Where Weed Is Legal

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: News Max

Lance Crowder finally got an answer for his two years of abdominal pains and vomiting in an Indianapolis emergency room: cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, or CHS, CBS News reported . CHS is caused by using different forms of marijuana either too much or too long.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Morgan Ingram was not murdered nor stalked. (Nov '12) 32 min AgentOrangeTabby 98
News Case Against Karr Falls Apart (Aug '06) 37 min Splits9298 384
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 58 min Little Johnny 43,497
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 3 hr Respect71 26,523
News Kathy Sabine (Sep '07) 4 hr Chincha 106
My Friend Got My Mom Pregnant (Apr '12) 4 hr Chincha 90
Denver tar (Nov '14) 4 hr Rydehal 79
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,460 • Total comments across all topics: 277,473,291

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC