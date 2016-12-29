Illness Tied to Marijuana Rising in States Where Weed Is Legal
Lance Crowder finally got an answer for his two years of abdominal pains and vomiting in an Indianapolis emergency room: cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, or CHS, CBS News reported . CHS is caused by using different forms of marijuana either too much or too long.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morgan Ingram was not murdered nor stalked. (Nov '12)
|32 min
|AgentOrangeTabby
|98
|Case Against Karr Falls Apart (Aug '06)
|37 min
|Splits9298
|384
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|58 min
|Little Johnny
|43,497
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|Respect71
|26,523
|Kathy Sabine (Sep '07)
|4 hr
|Chincha
|106
|My Friend Got My Mom Pregnant (Apr '12)
|4 hr
|Chincha
|90
|Denver tar (Nov '14)
|4 hr
|Rydehal
|79
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC