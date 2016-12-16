Denver recycling company Atlas Metal and Iron Corp. buys two Front Range companies
Atlas Metal and Iron Corp. has purchased Wise Recycling I operations in Aurora and Colorado Springs, which specialize in the purchase and processing of both ferrous and non-ferrous materials. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
