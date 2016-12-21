Casa de Paz Is Now Hosting Immigrants and Families in an Actual "Casa"
Sarah Jackson started Casa de Paz in 2012 after a life-changing trip to the U.S. and Mexico border. The nonprofit services detainees at the Denver Contract Detention Facility , a private prison in Aurora that can hold up to 1,500 immigrants who are in the midst of deportation or immigration hearings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
