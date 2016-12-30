Aurora to pay $325,000 settlement for...

Aurora to pay $325,000 settlement for 2012 mass traffic stop after bank robbery

Aurora this week paid a $325,000 settlement to a group of motorists who were detained by police at an intersection more than 4 1/2 years ago - some at gunpoint - as officers scrambled to locate a man who had just robbed a bank. The settlement, announced Friday, was the result of a federal lawsuit 14 plaintiffs filed in 2014 claiming the city violated their Fourth Amendment right against unlawful search and seizure.

