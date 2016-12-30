Aurora To Pay $325,000 Over Traffic Stop After Bank Robbery
Aurora To Pay $325,000 Over Traffic Stop After Bank Robbery The city of Aurora has agreed to pay $325,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by motorists who were detained at an intersection while police tried to find a man who robbed a nearby bank. Homeowner Thinks Airbnb Needs Some Changes After Home Trashed A City Park homeowner says his place was trashed after he rented it out on the short-term rental site, Airbnb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|8 min
|Terra Firma
|43,548
|Kathy Sabine (Sep '07)
|4 hr
|Teresa
|107
|Project New Americana Movement
|4 hr
|Indestructible Gooch
|2
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|11 hr
|tbird19482
|26,533
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|18 hr
|Red_Forman
|26,244
|Blacks must leave!
|Dec 28
|White Man
|1
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec 20
|Tobias
|1,137
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC