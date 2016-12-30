Aurora To Pay $325,000 Over Traffic Stop After Bank Robbery The city of Aurora has agreed to pay $325,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by motorists who were detained at an intersection while police tried to find a man who robbed a nearby bank. Homeowner Thinks Airbnb Needs Some Changes After Home Trashed A City Park homeowner says his place was trashed after he rented it out on the short-term rental site, Airbnb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.