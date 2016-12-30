Aurora To Pay $325,000 Over Traffic S...

Aurora To Pay $325,000 Over Traffic Stop After Bank Robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: CBS Local

Aurora To Pay $325,000 Over Traffic Stop After Bank Robbery The city of Aurora has agreed to pay $325,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by motorists who were detained at an intersection while police tried to find a man who robbed a nearby bank. Homeowner Thinks Airbnb Needs Some Changes After Home Trashed A City Park homeowner says his place was trashed after he rented it out on the short-term rental site, Airbnb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 8 min Terra Firma 43,548
News Kathy Sabine (Sep '07) 4 hr Teresa 107
Project New Americana Movement 4 hr Indestructible Gooch 2
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 11 hr tbird19482 26,533
last post wins! (Feb '11) 18 hr Red_Forman 26,244
Blacks must leave! Dec 28 White Man 1
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Dec 20 Tobias 1,137
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,247 • Total comments across all topics: 277,512,381

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC