Aurora police step up patrols, appeal for help after three more hate attacks
Three more hate attacks targeting African-American families in Aurora have upset residents and compelled police on Monday to step up patrols and appeal to the public for help. The authorities have been investigating after other recent attacks .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 min
|Respect71
|43,473
|Sanctuary Cities for Deporting Illegal's
|11 min
|Go Blue Forever
|10
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|11 min
|Respect71
|26,465
|Denver tar (Nov '14)
|32 min
|Dymal
|68
|what is wrong with you people????
|11 hr
|As I see it
|13
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|16 hr
|LilBear23
|2
|200+ Cases of Harassment & Abuse of People of C...
|Fri
|barrack
|52
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC