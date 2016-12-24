Aurora police searching for missing 9...

Aurora police searching for missing 93-year-old woman

Saturday Read more: Denver Post

Aurora police are searching Christmas Eve for a missing 93-year-old woman who hasn't been heard from since Friday night. Lillian Ripper was last known to be at her home on the 300 block of Salem Street at about 8 p.m. on Friday.

