Aurora Police search for at-risk 6-ye...

Aurora Police search for at-risk 6-year-old boy

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: TheDenverChannel

Dense Fog Advisory issued December 31 at 6:44PM MST expiring January 1 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel Winter Weather Advisory issued December 31 at 3:05PM MST expiring December 31 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Dolores, Montezuma, San Miguel Winter Weather Advisory issued December 31 at 3:05PM MST expiring December 31 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Dolores, Montezuma, San Miguel AURORA, Colo.- Officers were searching a neighborhood near Olympic Park for a six-year old boy who is considered at-risk. David has a history of wandering, according to a Facebook post from the Aurora Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr TomInElPaso 43,548
News Kathy Sabine (Sep '07) 5 hr Teresa 107
Project New Americana Movement 6 hr Indestructible Gooch 2
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 13 hr tbird19482 26,533
last post wins! (Feb '11) 19 hr Red_Forman 26,238
Blacks must leave! Dec 28 White Man 1
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Dec 20 Tobias 1,137
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,025 • Total comments across all topics: 277,513,903

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC