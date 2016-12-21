Aurora Police search for at-risk 6-year-old boy

Dense Fog Advisory issued December 31 at 6:44PM MST expiring January 1 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel Winter Weather Advisory issued December 31 at 3:05PM MST expiring December 31 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Dolores, Montezuma, San Miguel Winter Weather Advisory issued December 31 at 3:05PM MST expiring December 31 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Dolores, Montezuma, San Miguel AURORA, Colo.- Officers were searching a neighborhood near Olympic Park for a six-year old boy who is considered at-risk. David has a history of wandering, according to a Facebook post from the Aurora Police Department.

