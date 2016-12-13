Aurora community excited for progress of two full-service recreation...
Vicki Bradham, , project manager from Aurora's Public Works department, leads a tour for city employees of the ongoing construction site of the new 30,000 square foot Moorhead Recreation Center on Dec. 8, 2016, at 2390 Havana St. in Aurora. Aurora residents and staff are pleased with the fast progress the city is making with two new recreation centers that together total more than 85,000 square feet of new, state-of-the-art space.
