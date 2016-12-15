Aurora 17-year-old gets 20 years in prison for wounding off-duty...

Aurora 17-year-old gets 20 years in p...

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Denver Post

A 17-year-old boy has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for critically wounding an off-duty Jefferson County sheriff's deputy during a shootout in an Aurora apartment complex parking lot in January, prosecutors say. Jahlil Meshesha pleaded guilty in September to one count of attempted second-degree murder in the Jan. 26 confrontation with Deputy Jose Ramon Marquez .

