Are hate crimes and fear the new normal? They don't have to be
Muslim women participate in a self-defense class in New York City on Dec. 16. According to new FBI statistics, hate crimes against Muslims in the United States are at the highest levels since the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks.
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|lides
|43,519
|what is wrong with you people????
|9 hr
|Keith
|16
|merry christmas
|11 hr
|tbird19482
|1
|JonBenet murder: premeditated by Patsy?
|12 hr
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|12 hr
|tbird19482
|26,471
|Kathy Sabine (Sep '07)
|16 hr
|Johnny F
|105
|Case Against Karr Falls Apart (Aug '06)
|16 hr
|Shalizar
|383
