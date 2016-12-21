APD looking for video, photos of mall fights
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 3:48PM MST expiring December 28 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Moffat, Routt Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 4:17AM MST expiring December 28 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 5:34AM MST expiring December 28 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Moffat, Routt Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 5:34AM MST expiring December 28 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin AURORA, Colo. -- Police in Aurora are looking for help as they investigate fights that broke out at a mall on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|13 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|43,466
|Denver tar (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Sick in Colorado
|78
|My Friend Got My Mom Pregnant (Apr '12)
|3 hr
|Jdog
|88
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|6 hr
|tbird19482
|26,511
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|6 hr
|Kevin_andrews
|12
|merry christmas
|21 hr
|Aterrificphart
|15
|What are billets on a truck
|21 hr
|G Man
|5
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC