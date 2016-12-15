Adams County may have to return $500K in marijuana taxes collected to fund scholarships
Adams County's voter-sanctioned special marijuana sales tax is invalid, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled, reversing a lower court opinion and siding with the cities of Northglenn, Aurora and Commerce City, which sued over the tariff. That leaves more than $500,000 raised by the 3 percent sales tax in limbo as the county decides how to move forward.
