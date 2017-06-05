Who is Reality Winner? Details about ...

Who is Reality Winner? Details about the woman accused of leaking top secret intelligence

Reality Leigh Winner, a federal contractor from Augusta, Georgia, has been charged by the Department of Justice for leaking classified information on a 2016 Russian military intelligence cyberattack to The Intercept, an online news outlet. Winner, who is 25 years old, was not a public figure prior to the news of her arrest.

