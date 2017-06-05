Umphrey's McGee Welcomes Marcus King & Debuts Beatles Cover In Augusta
Last night, road warriors Umphrey's McGee began their latest round of touring at The Augusta Commons in Augusta, Georgia. Guitarist Marcus King of opening act The Marcus King Band sat-in with UM during a show that also featured a tribute to the 50th anniverrsary of one of rock's greatest albums.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Comments
Add your comments below
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Time to Terminate Scott Johnson
|Sun
|Pati
|14
|Dr. Joseph Frey III - Custody Evaluator (Apr '09)
|Jun 3
|justice for fry
|685
|Rawchaa Shayar vs James White: Rawchaa another ...
|Jun 1
|Farrell Landon
|4
|Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD... (Dec '16)
|May 31
|Farrell Landon
|19
|What is Evans Georgia like? (Jun '08)
|May 27
|strayer0603
|12
|Look Who Got Busted: How To Remove Your Mug Sho... (May '11)
|May 25
|Mad_max
|151
|Had Sex with the County Administrator (Feb '16)
|May 24
|Pam
|32
Find what you want!
Search Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC