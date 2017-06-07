U.S. contractor charged with media le...

U.S. contractor charged with media leak of top-secret data

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The NSA's May 5 report detailed two cyberattacks by Russian military intelligence: One attack on a US maker of voting machine software, and a phishing attempt on more than 100 local election officials prior to the general election last November. The report, which was published online by The Intercept , does not say whether the hacking had any effect on election results.

