Trial of accused leaker Reality Winner set for October

Among the possible evidence in the government's case against former federal contractor Reality Winner is a notebook with information handwritten in Farsi, prosecutors said in court Tuesday. Winner, who is accused on one count of taking classified information home from work and leaking it to a media outlet, remains in jail awaiting an anticipated October 23 trial.

