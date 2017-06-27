Trial of accused leaker Reality Winner set for October
Among the possible evidence in the government's case against former federal contractor Reality Winner is a notebook with information handwritten in Farsi, prosecutors said in court Tuesday. Winner, who is accused on one count of taking classified information home from work and leaking it to a media outlet, remains in jail awaiting an anticipated October 23 trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Add your comments below
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anytime Bail Bonds, Inc. in augusta ga: CORRUPT...
|1 hr
|Farrell Landon
|3
|Popeye's Chicken: feminism, racism, and employm...
|1 hr
|Farrell Landon
|3
|Who is Reality Winner? Details about the woman ...
|8 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
|Loud a booma heard as earthquake shakes city ne...
|17 hr
|donmaps
|3
|Dr. Judith Hoover, md aiken, sc: Horrible Gynec...
|Mon
|Adriana
|2
|Bojangles: Job Discrimination & Gay chicken????
|Mon
|Mollie A
|3
|Dollar General: Feminist Incompetent management...
|Jun 23
|PissedoffCustomer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC