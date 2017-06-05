Suspect shouted 'This is for Syria' before attacking cop near Notre-Dame in Paris
A hammer-wielding man shouted "This is for Syria" as he attacked an armed police officer patrolling outside near the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris Tuesday, according to the French interior minister. A different police officer shot and wounded the attacker, who is now in the hospital, officials said.
