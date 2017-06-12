South Carolina adds Florida Atlantic grad transfer Booker
Former Oklahoma and Florida Atlantic guard Frank Booker has joined South Carolina for his final season. Booker is a 6-foot-4 guard from Augusta, Georgia, who spent his first two seasons with the Sooners before moving on to Florida Atlantic.
