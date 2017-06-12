Sheriff's Press Conference: Latania C...

Sheriff's Press Conference: Latania Carwell case now a homicide investigation

AUGUSTA, GA - UPDATE: Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree is now calling the case involving missing teenager Latania Carwell a homicide investigation. The sheriff spoke at a press conference Monday.

