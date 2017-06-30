She told him she worked at an N.C. ab...

She told him she worked at an N.C. abortion clinic; on their next date, he raped her

Wednesday Jun 28

Hales, 27, is the director of A Preferred Women's Health Center, which operates four abortion clinics - one each in Raleigh, Charlotte, Atlanta and Augusta, Ga. Hales told the story of her November 2015 rape to Cosmopolitan for a story by Rebecca Grant that ran on the magazine's website on June 26. While her rape is an extreme example, Hales said, abortion providers do regularly face harassment, threats and sometimes violence.

Augusta, GA

