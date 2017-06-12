Reality Winner is a Whistleblower

Reality Winner is a Whistleblower

Reality Winner mom fears she will be made an example of The parents of accused NSA leaker, Reality Winner, say their daughter is a patriot and are afraid she will be made an example of by the media. Reality Winner, the 25-year-old Air Force veteran and NSA contractor charged with mailing classified material to a news outlet, is a classic whistleblower.

