Reality Winner is a Whistleblower
Reality Winner mom fears she will be made an example of The parents of accused NSA leaker, Reality Winner, say their daughter is a patriot and are afraid she will be made an example of by the media. Reality Winner, the 25-year-old Air Force veteran and NSA contractor charged with mailing classified material to a news outlet, is a classic whistleblower.
