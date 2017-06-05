Reality Leigh Winner is latest government contractor accused of revealing state secrets
Reality Leigh Winner, a National Security Agency contractor with a top-secret clearance, became the first person to be jailed by the Trump administration after being accused of leaking classified information this week. Winner, 25, allegedly leaked a classified report about Russian election interference to the online publication The Intercept, the latest in a series of high-profile leaks blamed on government contractors who have access to sensitive national security secrets despite not being official government employees.
