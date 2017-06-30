Quorum Health Corporation Completes Sale of Hospital in Augusta, Georgia
Quorum Health Corporation announced today that affiliates of the Company have completed the transaction for the divestiture of Trinity Hospital of in Augusta, Georgia, and its associated assets. The transaction will be effective as of 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 30, 2017.
