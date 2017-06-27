Phoebe resident stays on to become physician
John Macon of Augusta, Georgia has chosen to stay in Albany to practice once he graduates from Phoebe's Family Medicine Residency Program. Macon was attracted to Phoebe's program because it was exclusive to students interested in the field, and the hospital's family-friendly environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Judith Hoover, md aiken, sc: Horrible Gynec...
|1 hr
|Farrell Landon
|4
|Anytime Bail Bonds, Inc. in augusta ga: CORRUPT...
|Tue
|Farrell Landon
|3
|Popeye's Chicken: feminism, racism, and employm...
|Tue
|Farrell Landon
|3
|Who is Reality Winner? Details about the woman ...
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
|Loud a booma heard as earthquake shakes city ne...
|Tue
|donmaps
|3
|Bojangles: Job Discrimination & Gay chicken????
|Jun 26
|Mollie A
|3
|Dollar General: Feminist Incompetent management...
|Jun 23
|PissedoffCustomer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC