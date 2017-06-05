Mother fears woman accused of leak wi...

Mother fears woman accused of leak will be made an example

A young woman charged with leaking U.S. government secrets to a reporter poses no flight risk if she's released from pre-trial confinement, her parents said, though they fear prosecutors will seek to use the case to send a tough message from the Trump administration. It will be difficult for 25-year-old Reality Winner to get a fair trial if her case becomes "this big thing where we're not going to tolerate leakers," Winner's mother, Billie Winner-Davis , told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday.

