Media Fell for Left-Wing NSA Leaker Playing the Victim Card
In a Georgia courtroom on Thursday, prosecutors revealed that accused NSA leaker Reality Winner wanted to "burn down the White House," meet with terrorist leaders in the Middle East, and successfully manipulated media coverage to make herself look like a victim. While Friday's network morning shows covered the stunning developments, none of the reporters apologized to viewers for advancing false claims from Winner's parents that their daughter was afraid the Trump administration would "make her disappear."
