Man crashes vehicle into, then sets fire to Twin Peaks restaurant
Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze. According to the Augusta Fire Department, a call came in about a vehicle fire at the restaurant at around 12:49 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters noticed smoke and flame coming from the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anytime Bail Bonds, Inc. in augusta ga: CORRUPT...
|3 hr
|Captain Paul
|2
|Popeye's Chicken: feminism, racism, and employm...
|3 hr
|Customer pissed
|2
|Dr. Judith Hoover, md aiken, sc: Horrible Gynec...
|4 hr
|Adriana
|2
|Bojangles: Job Discrimination & Gay chicken????
|4 hr
|Mollie A
|3
|Southern Frills Boutique (Nov '16)
|Jun 23
|Southern Frills
|28
|Loud a booma heard as earthquake shakes city ne...
|Jun 23
|Mara Larson
|2
|Dollar General: Feminist Incompetent management...
|Jun 23
|PissedoffCustomer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC